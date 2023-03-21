On March 13, US President Joe Biden met his British and Australian counterparts, Rishi Sunak and Anthony Albanese, to upgrade the AUKUS security pact designed to counteract China.

In effect, the advancement of the deal enables Australia to acquire nuclear submarines, embedding its navy with the US and UK navies while reinforcing the US-led alliance with the stated aim of ensuring a “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

Beijing warned the three countries were “going down a dangerous road” following the trilateral meeting, while President Xi Jinping recently warned the US-led containment strategy in the Indo-Pacific aimed to achieve “containment and suppression on our country” during China’s annual National People’s Congress.

Some observers perceive AUKUS as an attempt to protect the US-led world order and reinforce American hegemony in an increasingly important global power centre. Yet Washington and its regional partners have cited fears over China’s militarisation in the South and East China Seas, as well as a possible invasion of Taiwan.

In response, the US has focused on hard military power and defence partnerships with its regional partners.

Such partners, including India, Japan, and Australia – who fear China’s regional military projection – are stepping up their defence capabilities. Washington is also trying to outsource military development, with US companies setting up weapons manufacturing capabilities within partners like South Korea and Australia.

And there is deepening cooperation with Western allies like Canada, Australia and the UK over countering China through organisations like the Quad and AUKUS, which underpin the US-led security architecture.

Indeed, Washington has fiercely resisted China’s emergence as a manufacturing rival, and Joe Biden’s administration has continued many of Donald Trump’s protectionist policies from the 2018 trade war with Beijing. This has been pursued, in particular, by directly and indirectly blocking China’s access to important semiconductor items and technologies, thus attempting to slow Beijing's progress on advanced semiconductors.

In addition to tariffs, the White House has tried to establish a strategy that prioritises domestic investments in American industry and infrastructure to compete with Beijing.

Crucially, however, while the Biden administration prioritises defence partnerships to contain China, it could further lose out to China based on its economic strategy in the region and the desires of its partners to uphold trade ties with Beijing.

While there is recognition of the failures of US investment in the Indo-Pacific, Washington in early March announced Pacific states would get billions of dollars from its budget over the next 20 years, showing Washington is aware it should have a long-term economic approach to the region.

Despite the US trying to get Europe on board with countering China, the European Union (EU) has preferred a nuanced ‘competition and cooperation’ with Beijing. Germany has prioritised economic relations with China, which Berlin has seen as more necessary than ever amid the continent’s cost-of-living crisis, which has also hit German manufacturing.

Although US pressure has prompted some EU nations to decouple from Chinese technology, such as the Netherlands placing restrictions on Chinese semiconductors on March 9, it’s largely submerged by the EU’s desires to keep business with China open. Perhaps the only major contention between the EU and China, per Brussel’s Indo-Pacific foreign policy strategy, are those “where fundamental disagreements exist, such as on human rights”.

Even countries with a more active military presence in the Indo-Pacific, namely France and the UK, are somewhat cautious about fully following the US’ lead. French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned visit to China in the coming weeks is partly about getting China on board with ending the Ukraine war, highlighting Europe’s priorities of restoring security in the continent, and possibly seeing Beijing as an important partner in achieving this.

While the UK is currently a partner in Washington’s containment efforts, in recent years, it has drifted between a hawkish approach on China and stressing the importance of economic relations with Beijing, its largest source of imports.