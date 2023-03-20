An Australian former soldier has been arrested over allegations that he murdered a man while deployed in Afghanistan.

The arrest on Monday comes more than two years after a damning internal investigation found 39 civilians and prisoners had been "unlawfully killed" by Australian elite special forces.

A 41-year-old veteran was expected to be charged with a war crime and could face life in prison if found guilty, Australian Federal Police said.

The man is expected to appear before a local court in the state of New South Wales on Monday.

Footage of killing

According to ABC News, the charge “relates to the shooting death of Afghan man Dad Mohammad during an ADF raid in May 2012 in Uruzgan province in southern Afghanistan".

“That killing was revealed in March 2020 by the ABC's Four Corners program, which broadcast footage showing Mr Schulz shooting Mr Mohammad while the Afghan man lay on the ground."

According to UN estimates, at least 100,000 Afghan civilians have died since former US President George W. Bush authorised the offensive in Afghanistan in October 2001.