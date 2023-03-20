Libya has decried remarks by Tunisian President Kais Saied about sharing the Bouri oil field.

In a statement on Sunday, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Oun said the case of the Bouri oil field was decided by a verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1982 in favour of Libya.

He added that the maritime borders between Libya and Tunisia were also defined and that the ICJ's verdict was based on an agreement between the two countries.

Oun also indicated that Libya's top leadership would respond to Saied's remarks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Energy Committee of the eastern-based parliament, Issa al-Oraibi, said his committee is reviewing the Tunisian president's remarks in order to officially respond.