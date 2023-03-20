WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libya denounces remarks by Tunisian president on sharing Bouri oil field
President Saied claimed last week that Tunisia gets little benefit from the Bouri oil field, adding there was an intention to share the field with Libya.
Libya denounces remarks by Tunisian president on sharing Bouri oil field
Ruling by International Court of Justice in 1982 determined that Libya had right to oil field. / AP Archive
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
March 20, 2023

Libya has decried remarks by Tunisian President Kais Saied about sharing the Bouri oil field.

In a statement on Sunday, Libyan Oil and Gas Minister Mohammed Oun said the case of the Bouri oil field was decided by a verdict from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 1982 in favour of Libya.

He added that the maritime borders between Libya and Tunisia were also defined and that the ICJ's verdict was based on an agreement between the two countries.

Oun also indicated that Libya's top leadership would respond to Saied's remarks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Energy Committee of the eastern-based parliament, Issa al-Oraibi, said his committee is reviewing the Tunisian president's remarks in order to officially respond.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Libya 'confirms' its oil production is back to pre-blockade levels

The Bouri oil field is located 120 kilometres (74.5 miles) north of the Libyan coast and produces about 23,000 barrels of oil a day. 

It was first discovered in 1976 at a depth of 8,700 feet (2,700 m) and is estimated to contain 4.5 billion barrels (720,000,000 m3) in proven recoverable crude oil reserves and 3.5 trillion cubic feet (99 km3) of associated natural gas. 

Bouri is considered the largest producing oil field in the Mediterranean. 

READ MORE: Libya rejects Egypt's demarcation of maritime border

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak