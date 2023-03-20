TÜRKİYE
Donor conference seeks to rally quake aid for Türkiye, Syria
The EU - which is hosting the conference in coordination with Türkiye's government - says it plans to make a "significant pledge" for further relief, recovery, and reconstruction.
Donor conference seeks to rally quake aid for Türkiye, Syria
Millions were displaced and a preliminary estimate from the United Nations says the damage in Türkiye alone could amount to over $100 billion. / Reuters Archive
By Abid Sultan
March 20, 2023

The EU will host a conference in Brussels aimed at ramping up funds from international donors to help the victims of the deadly earthquake that hit Türkiye and Syria.

Last month's catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake flattened entire cities, killing more than 50,000 people across southeastern Türkiye and parts of war-torn Syria.

Millions were displaced and a preliminary estimate from the United Nations says the damage in Türkiye alone could amount to over $100 billion.

Flash floods in the region last week only added to the misery, killing 14 people living in temporary shelters.

The United Nations Development Programme complained earlier this month about the poor level of response to a call made in mid-February for urgent funding.

Aid organisation International Rescue Committee (IRC) urged donors to at least ensure the UN's emergency appeal for $1 billion for Türkiye and $397 million for Syria are fully funded.

The UN says the appeal for Türkiye has so far only been 16 percent fulfilled, while the figure for Syria stands at 72 percent.

"Over a month since the earthquake, the situation in affected regions remains desperate, " said Tanya Evans, IRC Syria Country Director.

"With many homes damaged or destroyed, many people are left with no choice but to sleep in overcrowded and under-resourced collective shelters."

It has called on the rest of the international community to commit funds "in line with the scale and magnitude of the damage".

While international rescue teams and aid flowed quickly to Türkiye, humanitarian organisations faced major hurdles reaching stricken areas in northern Syria.

The donor conference in Brussels is open to countries from the Middle East and across the globe, but Assad's key backer Russia is excluded due to its war on Ukraine.

The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, sanctioned by the West since the brutal crackdown that sparked the ongoing civil war, will not be involved. 

UN investigators say the area became the "epicentre of neglect" as the warring factions and hesitancy by the international community have held up desperately needed aid. 

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the disaster had only "further exacerbated the suffering caused by the existing conflict across Syria".

Aid has belatedly begun reaching the stricken areas in northern Syria. The EU and United States eased sanctions to try to speed up deliveries, and the Syrian government opened two new border crossings.

READ MORE: Türkiye thanks EU, int'l community for support after deadly quakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
