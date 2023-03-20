BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Central banks boost global dollar liquidity after Credit Suisse rescue
The major central banks of the world will step up so-called swap line operations, which give non-US central banks greater access to dollars.
Central banks boost global dollar liquidity after Credit Suisse rescue
Markets have been riled by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and fear of a shortage of liquidity as interest rates are raised to fight inflation. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 20, 2023

The US Federal Reserve and other major central banks have announced a coordinated effort to improve banks' access to liquidity, hoping to calm worries rattling the global banking sector.

The special drive was launched on Monday by the Fed and the central banks of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, the European Union and Switzerland.

The announcement came hours after Switzerland brokered the UBS takeover of its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse.

The central banks will step up so-called swap line operations, which give non-US central banks greater access to dollars.

"To improve the swap lines' effectiveness in providing US dollar funding, the central banks currently offering US dollar operations have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," the central banks said in a joint statement.

"The network of swap lines among these central banks is a set of available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses," the statement added.

READ MORE: Fears of banking crisis haunt global stock markets

Volatility subsides in markets

Futures and Asian stocks fought to stabilise though banks remained under pressure on Monday as a rescue deal for Credit Suisse and a concerted effort by central banks to restore confidence eased immediate fears of contagion.

RECOMMENDED

European futures rose 0.5 percent and S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 percent in bumpy trade. FTSE futures rose 0.3 percent. In cash trading, a bounce for banks in Tokyo retraced and most markets in Asia lost ground.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent.

While the volatility has subsided for now, investors remained fearful about what could happen next after a week in which a systemic lender in one of Europe's financial capitals was brought to its knees by the turmoil in the bond market resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"The market's taken a positive view that that's one area of concern that's been cauterized," said Jason Wong, a senior strategist at BNZ in Wellington.

"But it doesn't solve the US-banking specific issues, where deposits are going out the door into safer banks," he said.

Markets have been riled by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and fear of a shortage of liquidity as interest rates are raised to fight inflation.

In 2020, the Fed provided and later extended a similar swap line facility as the Covid-19 pandemic caused a global cash crunch.

READ MORE:Credit Suisse faces demise as UBS, Swiss regulators discuss takeover

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak