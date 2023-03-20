Monday, March 20, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told President Vladimir Putin that he was convinced Russians would support him in a presidential election due in 2024, even though the Kremlin chief has not yet said if he will seek another term.

Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Boris Yeltsin resigned, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin.

"Under your strong leadership, Russia has made great strides in its prosperous development. I am confident that the Russian people will continue to give you their firm support," Xi told Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov swiftly pointed out that Xi had not specifically said Putin would participate in next year's election but added that the Kremlin shared Xi's confidence in Russians' support for Putin.

Xi and Putin were due to hold one-to-one talks on Monday and then dine.

Xi was the first leader to meet the Russian president since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia during its year-old offensive in Ukraine.

1719 GMT — EU agrees plan to send a million artillery shells to Ukraine

European Union countries have agreed a two billion euro plan to send one million artillery rounds to Ukraine over the next year by digging into their own stockpiles and teaming up to buy more shells.

"We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155 mm calibre ammunition," Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers in Brussels.

"There are many, many details still to (be) solved but for me, it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: If there is a will, there is a way," said Pevkur, whose country had championed the move.

1646 GMT — US authorises another $350 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States is authorising another $350 million in military aid for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, as Kiev builds up its arsenal for an anticipated counter-offensive against Russian forces.

"This military assistance package includes more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS and howitzers that Ukraine is using to defend itself, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats and other equipment," Blinken said in a statement.

The United States has so far provided more than $30 billion in weaponry to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia.

1553 GMT — 'World should not be fooled' by Xi 'peace' proposals: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has voiced scepticism over Chinese President Xi Jinping's "peace" proposals in Moscow, warning they could be a "stalling tactic" to help Russia on the ground in Ukraine.

"The world should not be fooled by any tactical move by Russia, supported by China or any other country, to freeze the war on its own terms," Blinken told reporters.

1528 GMT — Wagner chief says his forces control 'around 70' percent of Bakhmut

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said that his forces control more than half of the embattled eastern Ukraine town of Bakhmut, the stage for the longest battle of Russia's offensive.

"At the moment, Wagner units control around 70 percent of the city of Bakhmut and are continuing operations to complete the liberation of the city," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an open letter to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

1438 GMT — No negotiations possible with Russia after ICC arrest warrant: Ukraine

A Ukrainian presidential aide has said that there can be no negotiations with Moscow following the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that Putin's "legal fixation" as "an obvious international criminal" means that the re can be no negotiations with the current Russian leader.

He also said that Russia cannot return to world politics in its "pre-war status" and that sanctions implemented against Moscow cannot be lifted as long as the "face of Putin" represents the country.

1420 GMT — Polish ambassador does not rule out direct intervention in Ukraine war

According to Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeryk Rosciszewski, a situation may arise in which Poland would have to directly enter the Russia-Ukraine war.

"It is not NATO, Poland or Slovakia that are exerting more and more pressure, but Russia, which has invaded Ukraine. Russia that is usurping its territories. Russia that is killing its people. And Russia that kidnaps Ukrainian children," the 57-year-old ambassador told French broadcaster LCI on Sunday evening.

"So either Ukraine defends its independence today, or we have to enter this conflict. Because our main values, which were the basis of our civilisation and our culture, will be threatened. Therefore, we will have no choice but to enter the conflict," he added.

1401 GMT — Over 10.5M people crossed into country since beginning of war: Poland

More than 10.5 million crossed into Poland since the beginning of the Russian assault on Ukraine last February, Polish authorities have said.

With the crossings of over 22,500 people from Ukraine to Poland on Sunday, the number of crossings from Ukraine to Poland since February 24, 2022 exceeded 10.5 million, Polish Border Guard wrote on Twitter.

During the same period, on the other hand, over 8.6 million people crossed from Poland for Ukraine, it added.