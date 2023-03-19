Montenegro's veteran President Milo Djukanovic will face a run-off on April 2 against a former economy minister, after no candidate secured a 50 percent majority in a first-round election, according to a vote projection.

The Center for Monitoring and Research polling group (CEMI) projected Djukanovic would end up with the most votes, with 35.5 percent, based on results tabulated from a statistical sample of votes cast.

Former economy minister Jakov Milatovic, a Western-educated, pro-European economist, was projected to win 28.8 percent, while Andrija Mandic, a pro-Serbian and pro-Russian politician, trailed with 19.2 percent.

The official result is not likely to be released for several days pending a complaints procedure. Ana Nenezic, a CEMI analyst, said on a televised broadcast that the group's projection was based on 69 percent of votes in its representative sample, making it likely to be very close to the final figure.

Djukanovic has served as president or prime minister for 33 years.

After voting earlier in the day, he told reporters that the election provided a chance "for Montenegro to confirm it can live in political and social stability" and continue on a path towards becoming "a part of the united countries of Europe".

READ MORE:Montenegro presidential vote set on March 19

Year-long political crisis