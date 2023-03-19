Raiders have killed nine Chinese nationals in an attack on a mine in the Bambari region of the Central African Republic, a local mayor said.

"We have counted nine bodies and two wounded," the mayor of Bambari, Abel Matchipata, told AFP on Sunday, adding that the victims were Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 kilometres (15 miles) from his town.

The attack by "armed men" happened early in the morning, he added.

A local security source confirmed the toll and the nationality of the victims.

The Chinese embassy gave no immediate reaction.