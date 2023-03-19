Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has arrived in the United Arab Emirates, his first visit to the wealthy Gulf country since the February 6 earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye and northern Syria.

Assad, who arrived with his wife, Asma, and a delegation of Syrian officials on Sunday, was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Assad’s office.

Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement on Twitter that the two “held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries.”

The visit marks a continuation in the ongoing thaw of relations between Syria and other Arab countries, more than a decade after the 22-member Arab League suspended Damascus' membership after the outbreak of the 2011 civil war.

International sympathy following the quake appears to have sped up the regional rapprochement that had been brewing for years.

Regional reconciliation