Almost two dozen passengers killed in Bangladesh bus crash
Road accidents are frequent in Bangladesh due to old and badly maintained vehicles and roads, as well as poorly trained drivers.
The driver hit the railing of a recently built major expressway, sending the vechile tumbling nine metres into the ditch. / AFP
By Eren Doguoglu
March 19, 2023

At least 19 people have been killed and up to 25 were injured in Bangladesh after a bus smashed through a highway fence and plunged into a roadside ditch, according to police.

Police said they suspected the driver lost control at 8:00 am (0200 GMT) on Sunday and hit the railing of a recently built major expressway, sending the bus tumbling nine metres into the ditch.

"The death toll has risen to 19. At least 12 people were critically injured. They have been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the capital," local police chief Masud Alam told AFP news agency after the crash in the southern district of Shibchar.

Road accidents are frequent in Bangladesh due to old and badly maintained vehicles and roads, as well as poorly trained drivers.

According to the Bangladeshi passengers' welfare association, a record 9,951 people were killed in road accidents in Bangladesh last year. 

SOURCE:AFP
