Israelis have gathered in towns and cities nationwide for an 11th straight week of protests against the judicial reform plans of the extreme far-right government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In Tel Aviv's Dizengoff square on Saturday, thousands of demonstrators waved the blue and white Israeli flag of Israel.

The demonstrators blocked roads as they set off on a march through the heart of the city. "Saving Democracy!" said one placard held aloft by the crowd.

An AFP news agency photographer saw a group of people at a counter-protest in central Tel Aviv in support of the government, with some raising banners that read: "traitor leftists".

Naama Mazor, 64, a retiree from the city of Herzliya who joined the main rally in Tel Aviv, said she was "worried not about myself, but for my daughters and grandchildren".

"We want to keep Israel democratic and liberal, Jewish of course, but liberal," she told AFP.

The protesters fear that the proposed reforms, which are already moving through parliament and would increase the power of politicians over the courts, are a threat to Israeli democracy.

Addressing protestors in the city of Ashdod, opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted the government for rejecting a proposed compromise.

He said coalition members "don't want negotiations... They want to run forward with the legislation and turn Israel into an undemocratic state."

Israeli media reported that tens of thousands of demonstrators turned out in more than 100 towns and cities, including Haifa, West Jerusalem and Beersheba.

A 57-year-man was arrested after allegedly driving his car into a group of protesters in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, a police spokesperson said, adding one person has been hospitalised.

