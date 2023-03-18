The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and Swiss regulator FINMA have told their international counterparts they regard a deal with UBS Group as the only way to prevent a collapse in confidence in Credit Suisse Group, the Financial Times reported.

UBS, Credit Suisse and key regulators are rushing to finalise a deal on a possible takeover or merger of the two Swiss banks as soon as Saturday evening, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

FINMA declined to comment on the FT report of a possible deal, which could lead to an abrupt end to the 167-year old bank — Switzerland's second largest financial institution.

UBS and Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters earlier reported that UBS was coming under pressure from the Swiss authorities to carry out a takeover of its rival to get the market turmoil surrounding Credit Suisse under control.

The latest plan could see the Swiss government offer a guarantee against the risks involved, while Credit Suisse's Swiss business could be spun off.

An earlier injection of more than $50 billion from the SNB failed to assure Credit Suisse depositors, who continued to pull out their money from the bank.

Troubled Credit Suisse has two days to reassure before the markets open on Monday with the spectre of a new turbulent week in global finance looming.

The Zurich-based lender was holding crisis talks this weekend and urgent meetings with Swiss banking and regulatory authorities.

READ MORE:Fears of banking crisis haunt global stock markets