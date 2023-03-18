TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Ankara, Cairo to raise diplomatic ties to highest level soon: Turkish FM
Mevlut Cavusoglu says he has 'frank' talks with his Egyptian counterpart, stressing that mechanisms between Türkiye and Egypt will be revived.
Ankara, Cairo to raise diplomatic ties to highest level soon: Turkish FM
Ankara and Cairo need to work "more closely" for the region, Cavusoglu says. / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
March 18, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi would meet to mark the end of a decade of estrangement between the two countries.

Cavusoglu, speaking alongside his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during a visit to Cairo, said Ankara wanted "to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries at the highest level".

"I'm very glad that we are taking concrete steps for normalising relations with Egypt... We will do our best not to rupture our ties again in future," Cavusoglu said.

"I am sure that we will have the opportunity to raise diplomatic ties to the highest level as soon as possible," Cavusoglu said at the news conference alongside Shoukry, following talks on bilateral relations, along with regional and international issues.

For his part Shoukry said there was a "political will coming from the presidents of our two countries... seeking to normalise relations".

READ MORE: Turkish FM Cavusoglu to visit Egypt as ties between the two nations ease

'Frank talks'

The minister said he had "frank" talks with Shoukry, stressing that mechanisms between Türkiye and Cairo will be revived.

RECOMMENDED

Ankara and Cairo need to work "more closely" for the region, Cavusoglu said, adding: "We will develop our cooperation on regional issues as well."

Cavusoglu also underlined that Ankara would never forget the support given by Cairo after last month's powerful earthquakes.

"I especially would like to thank the Egyptian government and people once again for the support they gave us after the earthquake in Türkiye," he added.

After the quakes, Shoukry visited quake-hit Adana and Mersin provinces, and his visit to Türkiye was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, Sisi was among the leaders who made a phone call with Erdogan following the earthquakes, offering his condolences to the quake victims.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt are maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew the late president Mohammed Morsi.

Cavusoglu is the first foreign minister to visit Egypt from Türkiye after 11 years.

READ MORE:Egypt's top diplomat visits Türkiye in wake of devastating earthquakes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak