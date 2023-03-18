Former US president Donald Trump and his family have been accused of failing to report foreign gifts worth nearly $300,000 during his presidency.

According to a report by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Friday, Trump and his family received 117 unreported foreign gifts, valued at roughly $291,000.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner ad their children were also listed as recipients of some of the foreign gifts.

More than 100 unreported foreign gifts include items from Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other foreign government officials.

"The discovery of these unreported foreign gifts raises significant questions about why former President Trump failed to disclose these gifts to the public, as required by law," the report said.

