Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has vowed not to sign an EU-facilitated agreement with Kosovo, but said will discuss the normalisation of relations.

Vucic's remarks on Friday came at a rally in the city of Sremska Mitrovica ahead of Saturday’s summit meeting with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Ohrid, North Macedonia.

"We know our red lines at all times and will always defend our country... Now, more than ever, we need wisdom, we need peace, not foolishness, not irresponsibility," Vucic said.

Bilateral ties need to be mended for Serbia and Kosovo to achieve their strategic goal of joining the EU.

The EU plan calls for the two countries to maintain good neighbourly relations, and recognise each other’s documents such as passports and license plates. Under the proposal, Serbia should not object to Kosovo’s membership in international organisations such as the UN.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, recognising it as a separate autonomous country. But Serbia continues to regard it as its territory.

