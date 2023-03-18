Nigerians have returned to the polls to elect new state governors, with many focusing on the race in commercial hub Lagos and how the electoral body conducts voting after criticism of its handling of last month's disputed presidential election.

The electoral commission postponed Saturday's governors poll by a week, saying it needed more time to reconfigure electronic voting machines that are at the centre of the dispute over the presidential vote won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

The main opposition People's Democratic Party's (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi rejected it as fraudulent and will challenge the results in court.

Governors wield enormous influence in Africa's most populous nation of more than 200 million and their support often decides who becomes president. Some governors preside over states whose annual budgets are bigger than some small African countries.

Voters will choose governors in 28 of Nigeria's 36 states. New state assemblies will also be elected in all the states.

The race that has generated the most interest is in Lagos, Tinubu's home state where he is nicknamed the "godfather" for his enduring political influence.

Tinubu governed Lagos from 1999 to 2007 and has gone on to play a major role in picking every successor since.

Obi, whose support came from young and urban voters, beat Tinubu in Lagos last month. That has buoyed his Labour Party, which is aiming to dethrone APC from running the state.

The ruling APC's incumbent Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has been in the Lagos state government for the past two decades, faces a strong challenge from Labour Party's Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, an architecture and political activist.

