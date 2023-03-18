Angola's parliament has approved a year-long deployment of up to 500 soldiers to the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] after a ceasefire Luanda brokered between M23 rebels and government troops foundered.

Deployment was approved on Friday by 178 lawmakers present in the 220-member parliament.

General Francisco Furtado, Minister of State and head of the military section in the Angolan presidency has said Luanda will send between 450 to 500 soldiers for 12 months.

"The Angolan armed forces' mission will not involve combat" operations, Furtado said on public radio shortly after the vote.

He said it is "solely to supervise the process of disbanding, disarming and reintegrating the M23 forces," referring to the rebels.

The deployment was first announced on Saturday.

The main objective will be to "secure the areas where the members of the M23 are stationed and to protect" ceasefire monitors, the president's office said.

Kenya, Uganda and Burundi also deployed troops to eastern DRC last year as part of an East African regional force to help end militia violence.

After years of dormancy, the M23, which stands for March 23, kicked back into life in late 2021.

Last year it seized swathes of territory in the eastern DRC province of North Kivu and advanced on the city of Goma, triggering alarm bells around the region.

President Joao Lourenco has played a key mediation role in the conflict.

But the latest ceasefire he negotiated collapsed last week on the very day it was due to take effect.

