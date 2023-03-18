BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Fears of banking crisis haunt global stock markets
Shares of First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse dive back deep in the red and stock prices of other major banks also fall, with JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America down at least three percent.
Fears of banking crisis haunt global stock markets
Silicon Valley Bank's was the largest collapse since Washington Mutual failed during the financial crisis of 2008. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 18, 2023

Stocks markets have tumbled again as fears of a banking crisis resurfaced despite massive financial lifelines thrown at embattled lenders to prevent contagion across the sector.

Markets had rallied on Thursday after Wall Street titans including JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup pledged to inject $30 billion into First Republic Bank.

Credit Suisse had also rebounded after it said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank.

But shares of First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse dove back deep in the red on Friday, with the US lender slumping 33 percent and Switzerland's second biggest bank dropping eight percent.

The stock prices of other major banks also fell, with JP Morgan, Citigroup and Bank of America down at least three percent.

The wider markets were also in the red. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 finished down 1.1 percent.

In Europe, London stocks closed down 1.0 percent, while Frankfurt slumped 1.3 percent and Paris dropped 1.4 percent to cap a rollercoaster week.

"The negative disposition for the broader market has a familiar driver: worries about the state of the banking industry," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Liquidity crisis

Banks stepped in to save First Republic over fears it could suffer a run of withdrawals by customers worried it would follow US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which went under last week and fuelled fears of another financial crisis.

RECOMMENDED

O'Hare said the market was unnerved by data showing that bank borrowing from the US Federal Reserve's discount window hit a record high of approximately $153 billion for the week ending March 15, "exceeding anything seen during the financial crisis."

The Fed's discount window allows banks to quickly access funds, providing them with liquidity when customers withdraw more deposits than expected, and the record figure is an indication of stress in the sector.

"This week has been a liquidity crisis, but it seems that the moves by authorities to remedy the situation have not completely reassured wary investors," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

The dollar fell against its major rivals, while oil prices sank more than four percent at one point before clawing back some of that ground.

"Oil prices have been pummelled this week as turmoil in the banking sector has increased the risk of a significant economic slowdown or recession this year," said market analyst Craig Erlam at Oanda trading platform.

Investors will focus next week on whether the US Federal Reserve will stick to its interest rate-hike policy to combat inflation.

Before the SVB crisis unfolded, there had been a widespread expectation the Fed would ramp up its tightening campaign and push on for as long as needed until it had quelled inflation.

But with SVB's demise largely blamed on the sharp rise in borrowing costs — fueling fears of a repeat at other banks — speculation has swirled that the Fed may stop hiking and maybe even cut rates to provide some stability.

However, the European Central Bank on Thursday stuck to its plan to lift rates by a half percentage point despite the turmoil.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak