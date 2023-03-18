North Korea claims that about 800,000 of its citizens have volunteered to join or re-enlist in the nation's military to fight against the United States, North Korea's state newspaper reported.

About 800,000 students and workers, on Friday alone, across the country expressed a desire to enlist or re-enlist in the military to counter the United States, the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported on Saturday.

The North's claim came after North Korea on Thursday launched its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM] in response to ongoing US-South Korea military drills.

North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.