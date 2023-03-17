WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil begins crackdown on gang violence in over 40 northeast cities
Investigators suspect powerful crime groups, First Capital Command, of involvement in the attacks, local media say, in which gangs have torched vehicles and left police, businesses and government buildings riddled with bullets.
Brazil begins crackdown on gang violence in over 40 northeast cities
Three suspects have been killed in clashes with police and 97 have been arrested since the violence erupted on Tuesday. / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 17, 2023

Brazilian security forces have waged a crackdown on criminal gangs accused of torching vehicles, shooting up buildings and sowing terror in four nights of attacks on dozens of northeastern cities.

One suspect was killed and 17 arrested in the crackdown on the attacks on Friday, which authorities say have been organised by jailed gang leaders as a protest against prison conditions and new restrictions on their activities from behind bars.

The security operation targeted gang members in three cities, including Natal, the capital of Rio Grande do Norte state, which has been at the centre of the unrest.

According to local media reports, more than 40 cities have been hit by the wave of violence, in which attackers have torched cars, trucks, buses and a health centre and left police cruisers, businesses and government buildings riddled with bullets.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government has sent hundreds of federal officers to bolster state security forces.

The number of reinforcements will reach 500 by Saturday, said Rio Grande do Norte Governor Fatima Bezerra.

"We will win this fight, and we will get back to normal," she wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:Explained: Why Brazil cities are facing wave of gang violence

RECOMMENDED

Notorious prisons 

In all, three suspects have been killed in clashes with police and 97 have been arrested since the violence erupted on Tuesday.

According to media reports, investigators suspect one of Brazil's most powerful organised crime groups, the First Capital Command, of involvement in the attacks.

Brazil's severely overcrowded prison system is notorious for security failures and corruption, allowing crime bosses to continue running their operations behind bars.

The prison system has a history of deadly riots and clashes between rival gangs.

Rio Grande do Norte's prisons have been hit by allegations of severe abuses, including inmates being tortured and served rotting food.

READ MORE: Gang violence continues as Brazil sends more troops to northeast

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
'I have lost my faith in our integrity': Israel-Palestine director of HRW quits over blocked report
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak