Some had come bearing the burden of their sorrows, their disappointments and their failures, while others seemed to have brought their hopes, dreams and aspirations. Looking at the Kaaba, with eyes marked by firm faith, it seemed some asked for patience, forgiveness and mercy for the struggles they were going through, while others expressed gratitude, grace and thankfulness for all the gifts they found themselves blessed with. Circling the Kaaba, some wept and some proclaimed their prayers out loud, while others seemed to have nothing to say, bowing their heads in silent acceptance of their utter paucity, as though they had nothing to offer other than this humble veneration.

Yet wherever they might be coming from and whatever life it is that they may have lived, the men — dressed in the same simple white garb, reminiscent of that which all Muslims are buried in; their right shoulders, heads and feet bare, following the example of the Prophet — and the women, clad in their ordinary clothes, were all equal and walking the same path before God.

No wonder Malcolm X, the African American civil rights activist and convert to Islam, had so poignantly proclaimed, following his pilgrimage in 1964, that this experience marked “the first time in [his] life [where he] felt like a complete human being.”

Whenever one caught the eyes of a fellow pilgrim amidst the sea of humanity, one experienced a sense of unusual familiarity, despite the fact that they were a complete stranger. After all, each one of us had been willing to share in the vulnerability of the experience, to remain bare alongside one another as we all tried to seek our own form of connection with the Divine. Our reasons were different, yet there was a sense of unity as we all engaged in the very same movement with the same intention and aim.

As I continued to circle the Kaaba, I found myself before a small copper enclosure, the Station of Abraham (Maqam Ibrahim), where a boulder bearing the mark of a footprint stood on a pedestal, the very footprint formed when Ismael brought a stone for his father to stand on so that he could reach higher. Standing before it, I closely inspected it. Indeed, the mark was that of Prophet Abraham, yet it was very much that of a person, a human being. It was not the mark of something superhuman or of massive proportions. Rather, it looked quite “normal.”

There was a sense of comfort in discovering and acknowledging that — although a prophet with direct access to the Divine, Abraham was also a human being, just like the millions of pilgrims who had come to pay their respects before this enclosure bearing his footprints.

Upon completing the seven circumambulations, we all drank Zamzam water, the very water that had miraculously gushed from beneath the heels of an infant Ismael, as Prophet Abraham’s wife, Hajar, ran between the hills of Safa and Marwa, in an agonising search for a source of sustenance for her child. Though amazed by the sight of the water, after some time, when she worried it might never stop, she exclaimed, “Zome, zome” (meaning “stop flowing, stop flowing”) and hence, the name of the spring was born.

We then performed a short prayer ritual for the completion of the seven circumambulations before making our way to perform the “sa‘y,” literally meaning “effort,” the act of travelling back and forth between the very same two hills — briskly walking a portion of it — in symbolic veneration of Hajar’s search.

When we entered the path, my imagination under the heavy influence of the vivid descriptions by Muhammad Asad and Martin Lings of the two hills and the path that lay between, I realised I was not fully prepared to see a long, entirely marbled enclosure, with broad lights and signs much like those of a busy highway.

Though I yearned to see a tangible relic of the past, to have an image I could hold onto, I reminded myself once again that this journey was not about demanding the space to meet the expectations of my imagination or deliver impressions I may have anticipated. Rather, it was for me to discover, within myself and within the experience and practise itself, the timeless lessons behind Hajar’s struggle.

The “mas‘a” (the distance between the hills of Safa and Marwa) was marked by an apocalyptic sense of urgency, as though the end of time had come and all were trying to make sure they had fulfilled their promise before it was too late. Some of the elderly who couldn’t physically perform the practise were in wheelchairs, being swiftly pushed by either younger family members, or by people who had been hired to help. The others, even including some mothers who were pushing twin strollers, continued to make their way on foot. Despite there being so many thousands of people in one place at once, there was an unusual sense of serenity, harmony and order.

The degree in which people were focused on meeting this ultimate end was intense to observe. One sight that caught my attention was that of a man in his 50s helping an older man who appeared to be in his late 80s and visibly in pain, clutching him by the hips, assisting him in completing this final step of his umrah.

Limping, the older man gripped one of the younger man’s shoulders and rested his head on the other. Despite the visible agony he was in, both performed the brisk walk as though striving with every step to reach the finish line of a race. Upon closer observation, I realised it was a father and a son who were sharing in this “journey of a lifetime.”

At the end of 2.5 hours, the seven rounds having been completed, we marked the completion of our umrah by shortening our hair as the Prophet had done and stood in prayer for it to be accepted.

The following night was “Laylat al-Raghaib,” or the Holy Night of Wishes, marking the beginning of the month of Rajab, the first of the three consecutive holy months of Islam. Muslims around the world believe it to be a sacred occasion and opportunity for one to seek forgiveness and mercy from the Divine.

In fact, as F. E. Peters, author of “The Hajj: The Muslim Pilgrimage to Mecca and the Holy Places” describes, relying on the firsthand accounts of the 12th-century traveller, geographer and poet Ibn Jubayr, this night had been celebrated as an elaborate and even festive affair up until the 19th century, with preparations being undertaken days in advance.

Upon the sighting of the new Moon, the streets of Mecca would have been filled with palanquins fastened atop camels, draped in different colours of silk and fine linen, torches carried before them and fires lit along both sides of the way leading to the Kaaba.

Though special festivities continue on such days in many other parts of the Muslim and non-Muslim world, they are part of the bygone days of these holy lands.

Nonetheless, for us, it still offered a sacred opportunity. And so, wanting to seize it, we decided to attend the evening prayer at the Grand Mosque and spend the entire night there before returning to our hotel after participating in the morning prayer.

Since the site had been so crowded the previous night, we also hoped that perhaps, in the wee hours of the night, we could get closer to the Kaaba. Little did we know that this blessed night did, indeed, have a gift in store for us.

As we circumambulated the blessed House, my husband and I unexpectedly found ourselves being drawn closer and closer to the inner rim of pilgrims. Then, the path before us suddenly cleared and, as my husband kept me before him, I found myself walking straight towards the Kaaba. Before we knew it, with thousands behind us and surrounding us, we were right next to it. There was only a single person standing between me and its outer wall. As I watched many of the other pilgrims scrambling to reach the spot, others trying with all their might to kiss the stone wall, I stood there puzzled and taken aback, thinking, “This must be my moment to seize.” It was then that I reached out and, before I knew it, my hand had touched the stone wall.

The stone was warm, almost soft in texture, dampened by the tear-soaked hands of tens of thousands of pilgrims who had touched it before me. It had a texture unfamiliar to me until that moment, and I kept my hand on it, absorbing everything my senses could and retaining as many sensorial memories as possible. Then, once again, a wave of pilgrims washed towards me and I found myself pulled further and further away from the Kaaba. Though an isolated and fleeting moment, I knew my experience would stay with me forever.

And so, for the rest of the night, we prayed, read chapters from the Quran and made sure to say the prayers of all those who had shared theirs with us to be said in this holy place.

As the morning prayer approached, the soft "adhan," or, call to prayer began to beautifully echo through the 210 gates of the expansive 88-acre grounds of the Grand Mosque. The birds chirped their way around the Kaaba, landing on its black cloth time and time again to catch more wind under their wings before embarking on another flight. All three floors of the mosque were filled with hundreds of thousands of pilgrims; it took just one command by the person leading the prayer to bring every single person together in one motion: “Allahu Akbar!” — literally meaning “God is Great!” We all stood, prostrated and bowed towards the House of God from all directions and in complete harmony in an expression of our shared faith.

Enduring insights and blessings

Our journey to Mecca evidently did not take years to complete, nor did it entail the physical trials that accompanied those who performed it on foot or on the back of a camel or horse — nor did we have to fear being assaulted by bandits raiding our caravan, scenes vividly described in the famous accounts of hajj journeys completed by Nasir Khusraw in 1050, by Ibn Jubayr in 1184 and by Ibn Battuta in 1326. Furthermore, given the onslaught of modern conventions, our journey was not comparable to those of Muhammad Asad, Martin Lings or Malcolm X, who recounted experiences of their hajj journeys in 1927, 1948 and 1964, respectively, either.

As time elapses, all things change; this is an inevitability. The discovery of oil and the unavoidable connectivity brought on with modern modes of transportation have, over time, stripped these holy spaces of their unique simplicity and integrity in many ways. Overwhelmed by the demands of an ever-increasing influx of pilgrims, the surroundings of the Kaaba have undergone massive changes. All the quarters are covered in marble to ensure sanitary conditions. There are escalators moving hundreds of thousands of people between the three floors. There are signs between gates, much like in any modern city street or construction site the world over.

Yet, as each of these esteemed Muslim figures emphatically acknowledged, there is an ever enduring and unchanged vertical aspect to the pilgrimage that continues to be deeply palpable — trusting that one seeks to discover it.

Furthermore, our pilgrimage had its own set of challenges, as well as rewards. In joining the first cohort to Mecca following the Covid-19 pandemic and, thereby, gaining admittance without being subjected to any number restrictions, we ended up contracting a heavy variant of a virus that put us through fever spells, joint aches and severe throat pain. However, I found comfort in reminding myself that being tested was woven into the fabric of this experience. After all, leaving as sinless as the day one’s mother gave birth to us, deemed the blessing of the pilgrimage, as narrated by Prophet Muhammad, such purification had to come at a cost…

On this count, the words of Imam al-Ghazali offered me meaningful reassurance. In his chapter titled “The Mysteries of the Pilgrimage,” from his forty volume magnum opus “Revival of the Religious Sciences” he wrote, “One must be pleased by the expenditures and sacrifices one makes, and the losses one suffers, whether that be to one’s money or person, for such trials are a sign that one’s pilgrimage has been accepted,” adding, “For every pain one feels, for every loss one sustains, one has a reward, one that will not be lost to Allah.”

Certainly, in going to visit the holy Kaaba and circumambulating it as the Prophet had done, one is responding to the Divine Call. Yet there are no boundaries nor mediators between the believer and his Creator in the Islamic faith. Every day, during each of the five daily prayers, one is handed the challenge and gift of being able to connect with one’s source, to turn in the direction of the Holy House and to call upon God as He proclaims in the verse, “Call upon Me and I will answer your prayers.” (Ghafir, 60)

And so, with the beautiful adhan echoing in our ears, we bid farewell to the Kaaba, but the pulse that surrounded it and the sense of centredness it had gifted us with remained within us, welcoming us to tap into it every time we turned in the direction of the Kaaba to pray, no matter where in the world we found ourselves.