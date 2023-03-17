Health officials in Burundi have declared an outbreak of polio linked to the vaccine, the first time the paralytic disease has been detected in the East African country for more than three decades.

Polio has been diagnosed in an unvaccinated four-year-old child in the western part of the country and in two other children who were contacts of the child, authorities in Burundi confirmed in a statement on Friday.

Officials also found traces of the virus in sewage samples, confirming the circulation of polio.

The virus that sickened the children was found to be a mutated strain of polio that initially came from an oral vaccine intended for the viral disease.

The Burundi government declared the polio outbreak to be a national public health emergency and plans to start an immunisation campaign within weeks, aimed at protecting all children up to age seven.

"We are supporting the national efforts to ramp up polio vaccination to ensure no child is missed and faces polio's debilitating impact," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization's (WHO) Africa director.

WHO said that the last time children in Burundi were vaccinated against polio was in 2016, but it did not have statistics on how many were reached.

The agency said it considered the country's immunity against polio to be "very low."

Global setback