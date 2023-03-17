Ghana has given state funeral honours to former Black Stars and Chelsea player, Christian Atsu, who died in last month's earthquake in Türkiye, with a ceremony led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Tributes were paid to the former Newcastle winger with calls to keep alive the legacy of the player who "gave his life to humanity".

At the state-assisted funeral held on the forecourt of Accra's State House on Friday, Atsu's widow Marie-Claire Rupio broke down while reading a tribute, saying he left with a part of her.

"You did not go alone for part of me went with you. Your love is still my guide, and though I cannot see you, you are always so full of life," Rupio said.

"You seemed to be immortal. Your smile, your love, I see you in our children’s smile."

Traditional performers were among those paying tribute while former team mates wore black-shirts with images of Atsu on the front. Grieving fans lined up to see his coffin which lay under a white marquee tent.

The 31-year-old footballer was discovered dead on February 18 following the 7.8-magnitude quake that hit southern Türkiye and Syria on February 6, killing more than 50,000 people in both countries.

