TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish FM Cavusoglu to visit Egypt as ties between the two nations ease
Cavusoglu's visit is the first such high-level trip in more than a decade for a Turkish official, as the two countries seek to mend ties damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.
Turkish FM Cavusoglu to visit Egypt as ties between the two nations ease
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry during the latter's visit to southern Türkiye following the February 6 earthquakes. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
March 17, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Egypt, Ankara announced on Friday, the first such high-level trip in more than a decade, as the two countries mend relations damaged in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring.

A statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Cavusoglu will visit Egypt on Saturday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry. 

The ministers will discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, the statement said.

"All aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed, and views will be exchanged on regional and international issues," Türkiye's foreign ministry added.

The visit "inaugurates a path for restoring normal relationships between the two countries," Egypt's foreign ministry said in a simultaneous statement.

Cavusoglu’s trip follows Shoukry’s visit to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit region last month.

READ MORE:Egypt's top diplomat visits Türkiye in wake of devastating earthquakes

RECOMMENDED

Diplomatic relations between Ankara and Cairo have been strained for almost a decade due to several issues ranging from maritime disputes to supporting different actors in Libya.

Shoukry's visit to Türkiye in February was the first by an Egyptian foreign minister to Ankara in more than a decade.

Cavusoglu and Shoukry will also exchange views on regional and international matters, the statement from Ankara added.

In November, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi were photographed shaking hands during the World Cup in Qatar.

In the wake of the deadly earthquakes last month, Erdogan and Sisi also spoke on the phone.

In another sign of normalisation, Cavusoglu had said in November that Türkiye could re-appoint its ambassador to Cairo "in coming months".

READ MORE:2022 was ‘a defining moment’ for Turkish diplomacy

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem