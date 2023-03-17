SpaceX, Netflix and Boeing are among the companies joining the "biggest-ever" US business mission to Vietnam next week to discuss investment and sales opportunities in the booming Southeast Asian nation.

More than 50 companies, including defence, pharmaceutical and tech firms, will participate in the mission according to the organiser US-ASEAN Business Council, an industry body said on Friday.

"This is the biggest-ever mission in Vietnam," said Vu Tu Thanh, the US-ASEAN Business Council's representative in the country, noting that the body had been organising these events for three decades.

Streaming giant Netflix, which was already planning to open an office in Vietnam, is among the companies joining the trip. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment.

Aerospace manufacturers Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Bell will hold meetings with state-owned Vietnamese defence procurement companies, Thanh said.

The mission will also include semiconductors companies, pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, medical device maker Abbott, financial firms Visa and Citibank, internet and cloud companies Meta and Amazon Web Services, the list showed.

READ MORE:Vietnam reaches $15.5B energy deal with G7 to cut emissions

Helicopter sales

According to Thanh, this is the first time in about a decade that security firms decided to join the annual mission to Vietnam. In December, the same companies held talks with Vietnamese government officials.