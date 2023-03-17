New Zealand is set to ban TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network due to cybersecurity concerns, becoming the latest nation to limit the use of the app on government-related devices.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said Friday's decision was taken after advice from cybersecurity experts and discussions within the government and with other countries.

"Based on this information, the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment," he said.

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliament's network by the end of March, while special arrangements can be made for those who require the app to do their jobs.

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

The depth of those concerns was underscored this week when the Biden administration demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stakes or the app could face a US ban.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

