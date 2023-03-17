WORLD
New Zealand joins TikTok ban on devices linked to parliament
Amid concerns that Beijing can access location and contact data through TikTok's Chinese parent company, governments are banning the video-sharing app citing security concerns.
TikTok says it believes the recent bans are based on "fundamental misconceptions" and driven by wider geopolitics. / Reuters
March 17, 2023

New Zealand is set to ban TikTok on devices with access to the country's parliamentary network due to cybersecurity concerns, becoming the latest nation to limit the use of the app on government-related devices.

Parliamentary Service Chief Executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said Friday's decision was taken after advice from cybersecurity experts and discussions within the government and with other countries.

"Based on this information, the Service has determined that the risks are not acceptable in the current New Zealand Parliamentary environment," he said.

TikTok will be banned on all devices with access to the parliament's network by the end of March, while special arrangements can be made for those who require the app to do their jobs.

Concerns have mounted globally about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data through ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

The depth of those concerns was underscored this week when the Biden administration demanded that TikTok's Chinese owners divest their stakes or the app could face a US ban.

ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Precautionary approach'

Speaking at a media briefing, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealand operated differently from other nations.

"Departments and agencies follow the advice of the (Government Communications Security Bureau) in terms of IT and cybersecurity policies ... we don't have a blanket across the public sector approach," Hipkins said.

Both New Zealand's defence force and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Friday they had already implemented bans on TikTok on work devices.

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Defence Force said the move was a "precautionary approach to protect the safety and security" of personnel.

On Thursday, Britain banned the app on government phones with immediate effect. Government agencies in the US have until the end of March to delete the app from official devices.

TikTok has said it believes the recent bans are based on "fundamental misconceptions" and driven by wider geopolitics, adding that it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts and rejects spying allegations.

