As mass shootings continue to ravage the US, President Joe Biden has taken another step to reign in gun violence with an executive order while still urging authorities to “do something” more.

This week, he announced the new steps in an address to survivors and family members of victims at Monterey Park, the scene of a mass shooting in January that left 11 dead and injured nine others during Lunar New Year celebrations.

“We remember and mourn today,” Biden said. “But I’m here with you today to act.”

American nonprofit Gun Violence Archive has already logged 112 mass shootings in the US since the beginning of 2023. An estimated 3,651 people -- including children -- have been killed in these mass shootings, it said. Another 4,950 people died by suicide in the same period, also counted as victims of mass shootings involving four or more injured or killed.

More than 6,400 people were also injured, all in a span of the last two-and-a-half months.

Before Biden’s executive order, the latest major legislation to combat gun violence was passed last summer after two mass shootings that killed 10 at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and 19 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The bipartisan law amplifies background checks for people younger than 21, facilitates the adoption of red flag laws that enable state courts to temporarily confiscate firearms from individuals assessed as a threat, and blocks the possession of guns by domestic abusers.

The 2022 gun control law was the country’s first significant legislation in decades. But it still wasn’t enough to scrap the epidemic.

READ MORE: Six-year-old shoots Virginia teacher as gun culture continues to torment US

Cooperation from Congress

“I’m determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said at Monterey Park.

The ban is within the scope of his executive order, with which the president demands stricter background checks for the purchase of firearms by making the checks universal.

The executive order calls to necessitate the safe storage of firearms, intensify the practice of last year’s law called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, and increase mental health support for gun violence survivors along with those indirectly affected, such as families, first responders and communities.