M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] have withdrawn from several villages ahead of military deployments by a regional force, officials in the troubled region said.

A recent lull in fighting has come after the Tutsi-led rebel group advanced closer to Goma, threatening to cut off road links to the city of over one million people, on the border with Rwanda.

On Thursday, Alphonse Habimana, a civil-society leader in the North Kivu village of Mweso, told AFP news agency that the M23 had withdrawn from the area.

"The population is asking, what prompted them to withdraw without a fight?" he told AFP by phone, saying the rebels had retreated to about three kilometres from the village.

The East African Community [EAC] regional force has been tasked with overseeing an M23 withdrawal.

An official in the force, who declined to be identified by name, said the rebels had retreated from several villages in the North Kivu's Masisi territory, west of Goma.

He added that soldiers from the EAC force's Burundian contingent had begun to deploy to the area.

Some residents remain wary about the M23's moves.

"It is a false withdrawal," said Jean-Claude Bambaze, a civil-society leader in the Rutshuru region north of Goma, adding that he thought the rebels were preparing for a fresh attack.