Friday, March 17, 2023

The Kremlin has said fighter jets given to Ukraine by Poland and Slovakia would be destroyed and repeated that Western arms deliveries to Kiev would not change Russia's military aims.

"The supply of this military equipment — as we have repeatedly said — will not change the outcome of the special military operation..." Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

"Of course, all this equipment will be destroyed."

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger had earlier said Slovakia would donate 13 MiG-29 warplanes to Ukraine, making it the second NATO member to announce such a shipment following a similar move by Poland.

This comes ahead of a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia next week for talks with President Vladimir Putin, as Beijing touts a plan to end the grinding Ukraine war.

1757 GMT — Spain rules out fighter jets for Ukraine

Spain will not send any type of combat planes to Ukraine, Defence Minister Margarita Robles has said.

Spain will always be “very respectful” of the decisions taken by other allies to help Ukraine, but will not join them in sending fighter jets, Robles told reporters at the Defence Ministry.

“Spain’s position has always been very clear. We are not going to send combat planes,” she said.

1753 GMT — More diplomacy, not tanks, needed to stop Ukraine war: German opposition

Germany’s opposition Left Party has urged the government to stop arms deliveries to Ukraine, and actively work for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“We need diplomacy instead of tanks. Germany must join the international peace initiatives and actively work for a cease-fire, and peace negotiations,” Amira Mohamed Ali, the party’s parliamentary group leader, said in a statement .

She underlined that more and more military experts are coming to the conclusion that this war cannot be decided on the battlefield.

1732 GMT — Putin should be tried along with others responsible for Ukraine barbarity: Poland

Putin should be tried as a war criminal along with others responsible for atrocities in Ukraine, Poland's government spokesman said after the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him.

"This is an important decision from the court, which points to war crimes committed by the Russian apparatus of violence," Piotr Muller told state-run news agency PAP.

"Vladimir Putin is at the head of this machine and should be tried as a war criminal along with those who directly and indirectly implement barbaric warfare."

1711 GMT — UK says ICC Putin warrant 'welcome' step

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said the UK welcomed the ICC's decision to issue an arrest warrant for Putin, adding that investigations into alleged atrocities in Ukraine must continue.

"We welcome the step taken by the independent ICC to hold those at the top of the Russian regime, including Vladimir Putin, to account," Cleverly tweeted, adding "those responsible for horrific war crimes in Ukraine must be brought to justice".

1702 GMT — EU's Borrell hails ICC arrest warrant for Putin as important decision

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has called the ICC's issuing of an arrest warrant for Putin an important decision for international justice.

Borrell said the move was just the start of "holding Russia accountable for its crimes and atrocities in Ukraine".

"This is an important decision of international justice and for the people of Ukraine," he said.

1613 GMT — ICC arrest warrant for Putin has 'no meaning' for Russia: Zakharova

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view," said Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it," she added.

1604 GMT — Kiev hails 'historic' ICC warrant for Putin

Ukrainian officials have hailed a decision by the International Criminal Court to issue an arrest warrant for Putin over the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

"The world received a signal that the Russian regime is criminal and its leadership and henchmen will be held accountable," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said on social media. "This is a historic decision for Ukraine and the entire system of international law," Kostin added.

1528 GMT — UN working at 'all levels' for Ukraine grain deal extension

Discussions are ongoing at "all levels" to ensure a Ukrainian grain exports deal aimed at easing the global food crisis is extended beyond's expiry date, the United Nations has said.

Russia and Ukraine are in disagreement about the duration of an extension to the Black Sea Grain Initiative which allows for the safe transportation of grain and foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports.

"The agreement foresees the renewal for 120 days. There are discussions ongoing and we're not going to speculate on what is going to happen," UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci told a press conference.

1510 GMT — ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes

The International Criminal Court has said it issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

It also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.