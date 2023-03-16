WORLD
3 MIN READ
Colombia ends rescue operation at coal mine after 21 deaths
Rescue teams worked non-stop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies from collapsed Sutatausa town mine hit by methane gas explosion, officials say.
Colombia ends rescue operation at coal mine after 21 deaths
Officials said all of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for. / AP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 16, 2023

Rescue operation at a coal mine in central Colombia that collapsed earlier this week has ended, and officials said the accident had left 21 workers dead.

"Sadly, 21 people lost their lives in this tragic accident in Sutatausa," a municipality in Cundinamarca department, the Colombian leader Gustavo Petro wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Cundinamarca Governor Nicolas Garcia also announced the search was over, writing on Twitter that "unfortunately, there is no longer anyone alive. We are heartbroken."

The mine near the town of Sutatausa collapsed late on Tuesday following an explosion that blocked several of its entrances.

Rescue teams worked non-stop for more than 30 hours to find survivors and retrieve bodies.

Garcia said nine workers survived the accident and had been released from hospital, while the relatives of miners who were killed were receiving psychological support. 

Officials said all of the workers who were at the mine at the time of the accident had been accounted for.

Colombian Minister of Mines Irene Velez said on Thursday that the explosion was caused by methane inside the mine.

She said the complex would remain closed until officials investigate how the explosion occurred.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Colombia races against time to rescue trapped miners after blast kills 11

Prone to mining accidents

Oil and coal are the main exports of Colombia, where mining accidents are frequent, especially at illegal digs in Cundinamarca and other departments in the country's centre and northeast.

According to official data, Colombia registered more than 1,260 mining accidents from 2011 to May 2022, for an average annual toll of 103 deaths.

At least 130,000 people make a legal living from mining in Colombia.

Mining is an essential source of work in Sutatausa and surrounding areas as salaries are generally higher than the minimum wage of just over the equivalent of $200 a month.

Last year 117 accidents were registered at mines throughout the country by the National Mining Agency, which says that 146 workers were killed in those incidents.

Unions consistently denounce poor working conditions, with a lack of protective gear and long working hours. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem