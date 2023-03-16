Israel's former prime minister Ehud Olmert has urged world leaders to shun Israel’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as he presses ahead with a plan to overhaul the country's justice system. The United States and Germany, two of Israel's closest allies, called on Netanyahu to slow down.

The rare calls for restraint and international intervention on Thursday came as thousands of Israelis once again took to the streets to protest Netanyahu's plan.

Ehud Olmert, who served as prime minister from 2006-2009, told The Associated Press that global leaders should refuse to meet with Netanyahu. He appealed specifically to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is expected to host Netanyahu in the coming weeks.

"I urge the leaders of the friendly countries to the state of Israel to refrain from meeting with the Israeli prime minister," Olmert said.

He added that he was aware his call, as a former Israeli prime minister, "is quite extraordinary" but that the situation calls for it. "I think that the present government of Israel is simply anti-Israeli," Olmert said.

He took aim at Netanyahu's far-right coalition, an alliance of ultra-Orthodox and ultranationalist parties that oppose ending occupation of Palestinian territories and support increased illegal settlement construction there.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, the current minister for national security was convicted in the past of incitement to racism and supporting a terror group. Netanyahu's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich recently called for a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank to be "erased," though he later apologised.

"Those who are in favour of the state of Israel should be against the prime minister of the state of Israel," Olmert said.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Controversial plan

Netanyahu and his allies are now barreling ahead with a plan that aims to weaken Israel's Supreme Court and give his parliamentary coalition control over the appointment of judges.