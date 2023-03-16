BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Eleven US banks pump $30B into struggling First Republic Bank
Biggest banks — such as JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — agree to prevent First Republic from collapsing and becoming the third American bank to fail in less than a week.
Eleven US banks pump $30B into struggling First Republic Bank
First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed after depositors withdrew about $40 billion. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 16, 2023

Eleven of the biggest banks in the United States have announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank, in an effort to prevent the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week.

In a statement on Thursday, the group of banks confirmed that other unnamed banks had seen large amounts of withdrawals of uninsured deposits, which are those that exceed the $250,000 level insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

First Republic's shares dropped more than 60 percent on Monday, even after the bank said it had secured additional funding from JPMorgan and the Federal Reserve.

On Thursday, the bank’s shares were down as much as 36 percent, but rallied after reports the rescue package was in the works, and closed up nearly 9 percent.

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo have agreed to each put $5 billion in uninsured deposits into First Republic. 

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs would deposit $2.5 billion each into the bank.

The remaining $5 billion would consist of $1 billion contributions from BNY Mellon, State Street, PNC Bank, Truist and US Bank.

"The actions of America's largest banks reflect their confidence in the country's banking system," the banks said in their statement.

The nation's banking regulators also issued a statement in support of the bank rescue package.

"This show of support by a group of large banks is most welcome, and demonstrates the resilience of the banking system," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg.

The rescue effort was initiated by banks but had strong backing and encouragement from the government, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: From Silicon Valley to Signature, what's behind the US banking meltdown

Shadows of 2008 

First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley Bank, which failed on Friday after depositors withdrew about $40 billion.

Founded in 1985, First Republic, which was facing a similar crisis to SVB, had $212 billion in assets and $176.4 billion in deposits as of the end of last year, according to its annual report.

The news could help calm the nerves of bank investors after the collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, which was the second biggest bank failure in US history after the demise of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday and of New York-based Signature Bank two days later has revived bad memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Over the weekend the federal government, determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, moved to protect all the banks' deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC's $250,000 limit per individual account.

READ MORE:Silicon Valley Bank caretaker urges fleeing clients to move deposits back

READ MORE:The perverse nature of the Billionaire Bailout Society

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa