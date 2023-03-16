More than two tonnes of natural uranium declared missing by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog in war-torn Libya have been located in the country's east, a head of warlord Haftar's media unit said on Thursday.

Khaled al Mahjoub, head of a media unit for the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA), said in a statement that the 10 missing barrels had been recovered, though a separate video he sent showed workers counting 18.

In a post on his Facebook page, he also said that the containers of uranium were recovered "barely five kilometres (three miles)" from where they had been stored in the Sabha area of southern Libya.

The LNA is under the command of warlord Haftar, who has been fighting to take over the country from his base in the northeast.

Earlier on Thursday, the AFP news agency reported on a confidential document from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which suggests that 2.5 tonnes of uranium had gone missing from a Libyan site and "may present a radiological risk".

Uranium ore concentrate is considered to emit low levels of radioactivity.

READ MORE:Haftar or Wagner? 'Non-state actors' suspected over lost uranium in Libya

In his Facebook post, Mahjoub published a video showing a man in a protective suit counting 18 blue containers, which was the total that had been stored at the site.

"The situation is under control. The IAEA has been informed," Mahjoub told AFP news agency.

He suggested the containers had been stolen and then abandoned by "a Chadian faction who thought they were weapons or ammunition".