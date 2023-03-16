The United Nations Security Council has unanimously extended the mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan for a year.

The resolution extends the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2024.

The resolution calls on all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, as well as international actors to coordinate with the mission in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of the UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The 15-member council also voted on a second resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conduct an independent assessment that provides recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among different actors in the international community in order to address the current challenges facing Afghanistan.

READ MORE:UN aid chief pushes Taliban for more clarity on women aid workers