A court in Pakistan has refused to cancel an arrest warrant for former prime minister Imran Khan, one of his lawyers said, while hundreds of his supporters held a vigil at his home and promised to stop police from detaining him.

"The court has dismissed our petition to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrant, which means that Khan can be arrested," lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat told AFP news agency on Thursday.

However, Shibli Faraz, a senior party leader, said he would need "foolproof security" to appear.

It was not immediately clear, however, if police would move against Khan, whose lawyers told the Islamabad court that he would appear on Saturday.

Attempts by police this week to arrest the 70-year-old led to pitched battles with his supporters outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore before a court ordered authorities to stand down on Wednesday.

Khan was ousted from office by a no-confidence vote last year and has been snarled in dozens of legal cases as he campaigns for early elections and a return to office.

The latest case, brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan, centres on accusations Khan did not declare gifts received during his time as premier, or the profit made from selling them.

He denies the allegations.

Overnight on Tuesday police and paramilitary rangers fought pitched battles with Khan's supporters in the plush Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.

"We never faced such a situation at any place in the past," Islamabad police Inspector General Akbar Nasir told the court on Thursday, opposing the cancellation of the arrest warrant.

He said 65 officers were injured in the fracas.