An Israeli army raid killed at least four Palestinians, including a teenage boy, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, Palestinian officials said.

It was the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region triggered by attacks carried out by illegal Israeli settlers and targeting of Palestinians by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military confirmed its troops were operating in the Jenin refugee camp, but provided no further details.

The area has been the centre of Palestinian protests in recent weeks following attacks carried out by illegal Israeli settlers, including the burning of scores of homes in the town of Huwara.

The Palestinian health ministry identified three of the dead as Youssef Shreem, 29, Nidal Khazim, 28, and Omar Awadin, 16.

The identity of the fourth was not immediately known.

Palestinian medics had earlier put the death toll at three.

There were "three martyrs from occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin," a ministry statement said in a separate statement.

Amateur video taken by people in Jenin appeared to show a crowd of Palestinians surrounding a car that people suspected carried undercover Israeli troops.

Another clip appeared to show Israeli military vehicles towing the car away.

Thursday’s deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the year to 83 as Israel has stepped up arrest raids in the West Bank in response to a series of attacks last spring. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 14 people in 2023 .