Riot police in Athens clashed with protesters on Thursday during a demonstration to express outrage over last month's train tragedy that killed 57 people.

Television footage showed the clash broke out at the Greek capital's central Syntagma Square near parliament, as a demonstration of some 25,000 people passed by.

Police fired tear gas and stun grenades as demonstrators tried to surround them, hurling firebombs and rocks.

As the demonstrators retreated, they smashed traffic lights and shop windows and set garbage bins on fire, according to AFP news agency reporters.

Police said more than 40,000 protested nationwide, including around 8,500 in each of the country's next largest cities, Thessaloniki and Patras, where another brief clash occurred.

Many protesters urged the government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign over what is the country's deadliest rail accident.

The February 28th tragedy exposed decades of safety failings in Greek railways and has put major pressure on the conservative government ahead of national elections.

"This crime will not be forgotten," demonstrators from the country's communist union PAME chanted as the crowd marched towards parliament in Athens.

Students shouted "murderers" and marchers threw flyers of Mitsotakis wearing a stationmaster's cap, captioned "it's everyone's fault but mine".