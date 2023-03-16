The Turkic world has been among the first to help after the deadly February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan made the declaration on Thursday as he hosted the extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

"We called for international help. The Turkic world was among the first to help. You did not leave us alone in our most difficult moment," Erdogan said at the opening of the summit.

"Our beloved nation will never forget your support," he added.

"We will once again show at the highest level that the Turkic world is of one heart and band together," Erdogan further said.

Erdogan was joined by OTS Secretary-General Kubanychbek Omuraliev at the presidential complex as they welcomed leaders of the Turkic-speaking world.

The summit was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan.

Following the summit, the leaders signed the Ankara declaration, which conveyed condolences to the Turkish people for the two devastating earthquakes.

