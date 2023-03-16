German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he will seek to boost European competitiveness through reforms at an EU summit in Brussels next week, including making state aid more flexible and completing capital markets and banking unions.

In a speech to the German parliament, Scholz urged the European Union to pull together to face a raft of challenges, including in response to a massive US subsidy programme for clean technologies known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Our competitiveness is the prerequisite for economic success," Scholz said. "And our competitiveness is the prerequisite for Europe's future as a geopolitical actor."

As markets were roiled by wobbles at Credit Suisse, Scholz also urged the bloc to complete a unified banking market that aims to create a single system for regulating lenders and ensure taxpayers are no longer on the hook for rescuing banks.

The EU is unveiling a Critical Raw Materials Act aimed at keeping pace with the United States and China in access to raw materials. Scholz said raw material security will also top the agenda when he visits Japan for talks this week.

Military procurement projects