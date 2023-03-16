The US government is mounting pressure on TikTok, the famous video-sharing app, asking it to sell the shares of its Chinese co-owners or face a ban.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the request for a change in ownership, and sources suggest the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS) unanimously recommended Chinese firm ByteDance divest from TikTok to create a clear break from China.

The US government sees ByteDance's involvement with TikTok as a national security risk since millions of Americans have installed the app.

TikTok has disputed the reporting, saying that forced divestment would not solve the problem of national security and a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.

This development follows years of concern from American officials that data from the popular app could fall into the hands of the Chinese government. The app has also been banned on government phones in the US, Canada, and the EU, and TikTok's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, is set to testify before the US Congress next week.

Competition for tech dominance

According to Adam Segal, Director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations, "the TikTok issue is just one example of the broader tech competition between the US and China, which is likely to intensify in the coming years.”

The competition covers a wide range of areas, including 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors, and cybersecurity, among others.

The US and China are both major players in the global technology industry, with the US being home to many of the world's leading tech companies, such as Apple, Microsoft, and Google.

Meanwhile, China has become a major tech hub in recent years, with companies such as Huawei, Alibaba, and Tencent gaining global recognition and influence.