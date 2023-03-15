Russia has said it would try to retrieve the remains of a US military surveillance drone that fell into the Black Sea after an incident involving Russian fighter planes, accusing Washington of "directly participating" in the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow also warned on Wednesday that it would react "proportionately" to any future US "provocations" as tensions simmered and Moscow denied its Su-27 military aircraft had clipped the propeller of the unmanned Reaper drone.

Kremlin Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev told the Rossiya-1 TV channel, "I don't know whether we will be able to retrieve it or not, but that it has to be done. And we'll certainly work on it. I hope, of course, successfully."

"Secondly, regarding the drone — the Americans keep saying they're not taking part in military operations. This is the latest confirmation that they are directly participating in these activities — in the war," he said.

But Washington was unbowed, with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin telling his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu that the United States would continue flying "wherever international law allows."

Moscow confirmed the call and said Washington had initiated it.

Russia's Defence Ministry said US drone flights off the coast of Crimea "are provocative in nature, which creates preconditions for an escalation of the situation in the Black Sea zone," while Kiev suggested the incident was evidence the Kremlin wanted to draw the United States into the Ukraine conflict.

Live blog: Russia says US drone flights off Crimea 'provocative in nature'

Ukraine warns Putin is expanding conflict

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told journalists that any recovery effort would be difficult, as the drone likely broke up and sank in an area where the water is 1,200-1,500 metres deep.

Even if Russia was able to recover the wreckage, the United States took "mitigating measures" to protect sensitive information.

"We are quite confident that whatever was of value is no longer of value," Milley said.