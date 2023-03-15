Families and survivors of the 2019 terror attack on Christchurch mosques in New Zealand are recalling the shooting, and honouring their loved ones with compassion and forgiveness on the 4th anniversary of the assault.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian white supremacist, killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch, New Zealand.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.

Linwood Mosque's leader, Imam Abdul Lateef, who has played a significant role in the process, told Anadolu Agency that the Linwood Mosque was one of the two mosques attacked in the horrific terror attack on March 15, 2019, and four years later, the community is still healing, working to move on.

Lateef lost friends and members of his congregation in the attack, but he has been a pillar of strength for the community in the aftermath.

He has worked tirelessly to promote healing and reconciliation, and his efforts have not gone unnoticed.

Overcoming trauma

Temel Atacocugu, a survivor of the 2019 attack, has been left with 52 percent disability and is still feeling the effects of the trauma after being shot nine times during the assault.