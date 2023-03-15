Wall Street stocks dropped to negative territory on Wednesday, as banking shares in the US and Europe are hammered by worries that more lenders could fail, after a record low drop of almost a third of the shares of the global investment bank, Credit Suisse, the second largest bank in Switzerland.

The fall of Credit Suisse shares is also prompting questions about a possible global contagion, or worse, a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

The beating began earlier on Wednesday in Europe, after Credit Suisse's largest investor said it would not provide additional money to the Zurich-based financial institution, setting off a fierce selloff that slashed its shares by 30 percent at one point before recovering slightly.

But even before Credit Suisse's Saudi backer, the Saudi National Bank (SNB), said on Wednesday that it would not provide extra investment, the bank's shares were already down by more than 20 percent, dragging the whole European banking index down by more than 6 percent.

As a result of the rout in Switzerland and across Europe, London's FTSE 100 index declined almost 4 percent as of 1630 GMT while the European index, STOXX Europe 600, was down almost 3 percent also as of 1630 GMT.

American banking shares soon followed after trading opened in the US, with JPMorgan Chase falling more than 5 percent and Citigroup falling 6.7 percent as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

US stocks had already rebounded on Tuesday, leading some to believe that the worst was over for the US banking system, only to be confronted with the Credit Suisse scare, which is considered a bigger problem given its size. In 2021, it had assets of $1.7 trillion under its management.

Wednesday's development in the stock market led some publications to describe it as a "bloodbath", while others are comparing it to Black Wednesday in 1992, when the pound sterling crashed in the UK, sending shockwaves worldwide.

What's triggering the scare at Credit Suisse?

There have been speculations that the ongoing Credit Suisse scare is directly connected to last week's collapse of two regional banks in the US, the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California and the Signature Bank in New York.

According to news reports and investment analysts, Credit Suisse has limited exposure to the US banks that collapsed.

But what happened to SVB and Signature Bank created a psychological ripple effect on investors' minds, leading some to believe that something similar could happen to Credit Suisse.

Their concerns are not entirely without basis.

While Credit Suisse is one of the most-respected banking institutions in the world, developments in recent months have led some experts to start questioning the company's financial strength.

In 2022, it was reported that the company suffered a significant outflow raising concerns about its liquidity.

According to information released by the bank, its net outflow during the fourth quarter of 2022 alone was about $118.6 billion, taking the annual asset outflows for fiscal year 2022 to about $132.77 billion mostly in the last three months.

In contrast, the bank's capital inflows in 2021 was about $33.1 billion.

Since then, the bank has assured the public and its investors that it has slowed the outflows in 2022 and even started to get more investors back.

As early as Tuesday, Credit Suisse CEO Ulrick Koerner said in an interview with Bloomberg Television that the outflows have "significantly moderated".

When asked if the SVB collapse could adversely affect Credit Suisse, Koerner said that their situation is "very different".

He went on to say that the situation at the bank is "pretty calm", adding that they received "inflows" as recently as Monday, "which is a positive sign".

It turned out to be the calm before the storm.

'Serious breach' of law at Credit Suisse

It did not help that Swiss regulators concluded in February that Credit Suisse made a “serious breach” of law in connection with the now-bankrupt firm, Greensill Capital, which is linked to Australian financier Lex Greensill.