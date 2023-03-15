Pakistan police has appeared to have given up an attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, ending a siege of his residence after violent clashes with hundreds of his supporters.

Police and paramilitary rangers near Khan's home in Lahore's upscale Zaman Park area had retreated after abandoning a series of roadblocks and checkpoints.

"The police and rangers sent to harm Imran Khan were pushed back by the people," his official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party tweeted, along with video of supporters celebrating outside his house.

"More people are coming to Zaman Park and will never let the evil intentions of this imported government succeed, God willing."

Police had fought pitched battles with Khan's supporters throughout the night, firing fusillades of teargas and dodging rocks thrown by angry crowds.

The Islamabad High Court was meeting Wednesday to hear a fresh petition from PTI to prevent Khan's arrest, which could defuse the situation.

Officers first made an attempt to arrest him earlier this month, but said the politician was "reluctant to surrender", without offering further details.

Khan, 70, has been summoned to court to answer accusations he did not declare gifts received during his time as prime minister, or the profit made from selling them.

