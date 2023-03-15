On Finland's NATO bid, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye will "do its part" after upcoming talks with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

"Whatever the process is, we will run that process. We will do our part. We will keep our promise," Erdogan told the reporters on Wednesday after the Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the parliament.

After meeting with Finnish President Niinisto on Friday in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We will meet with the president and fulfil the promise we made."

Niinisto will pay a visit to Türkiye on March 16-17, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Wednesday.

Erdogan and Niinisto will discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, and steps that can be taken to improve cooperation.

They will also exchange views on last year's NATO Madrid summit, Finland's NATO membership bid, Türkiye-EU relations, and regional and international issues, according to the statement.

Terrorism concerns