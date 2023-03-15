US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Ethiopia to "deepen the peace" in the war-torn north.

The top US diplomat was paying his first visit to the longstanding ally since the war in Tigray, which claimed some 500,000 lives according to US estimates.

"It is a very important moment, a moment of hope given the peace in the north that has taken hold," he said on Wednesday.

"There is a lot to be done. Probably the most important thing is to deepen the peace that has taken hold in the north."

Blinken said he hoped to restore cooperation "with the goal of strengthening the relationship" with Ethiopia, home of the African Union, amid a push by President Joe Biden to deepen relations with Africa.

Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, receiving Blinken, said: "We have longstanding relations and it is time to revitalise them and move forward".