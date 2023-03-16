American artificial intelligence company OpenAI has launched GPT-4, the latest version of its groundbreaking AI system that powers ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is an interactive computer interface designed to generate accurate responses to user questions through text input with the ability to summarise long text and to even write original pieces of work in varying academic disciplines.

The system has taken the world by storm, raising questions about its potential effect on education systems and global job markets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the latest development:

How does ChatGPT-4 differ from its predecessor?

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, says it spent six months working on making GPT-4 safer and more accurate.

Based on it its internal evaluations, the company says GPT-4 is 82 percent less likely to respond to requests for disallowed content and 40 percent more likely to produce factual responses.

OpenAI says GPT-4 is more creative and collaborative and is capable of handling more nuanced instructions and solving difficult problems with greater accuracy than its predecessors.

In addition to the computer technology’s ability to process text input, GPT-4 also accepts image input.

OpenAI claims its latest developments allow GPT-4 advanced reasoning capabilities and “human-level performance” on several academic and professional benchmarks.

Where is GPT-4 being used?

American financial services company Morgan Stanley is using GPT-4 to organise wealth management data and make it more easily retrievable.

Irish-American financial service company Stripe Inc, which powers the payments of small and large businesses across the internet, is testing to see whether GPT-4 can help streamline user experience and combat fraud.

Language-learning app Duolingo is incorporating GPT-4 to enhance user experience in practising conversations and to detect mistakes during language lessons.

Danish mobile app Be My Eyes connects people who are blind and visually impaired with volunteers who help with hundreds of daily life tasks like identifying a product.

With the new visual input capability of GPT-4, Be My Eyes has begun developing a GPT-4-powered Virtual Volunteer within the app.