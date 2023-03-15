Malaysian palm oil and rubber smallholders have filed a petition to the European Union to protest against a new law preventing imports into the bloc of commodities linked to deforestation risks.

The EU in December agreed on a deforestation law that requires companies to produce a due diligence statement showing when and where their commodities were produced and provide "verifiable" information that they were not grown on land deforested after 2020, or risk hefty fines.

"The regulation's unilateral and unrealistic demands on traceability and geolocation will prevent small farmers from accessing the European market," a group of six smallholder associations said in a joint statement.

They submitted the petition to the EU delegation in Kuala Lumpur, calling on its leaders to review the deforestation regulation and "recognise the harm" it would cause farmers.

Globally, more than seven million smallholders cultivate palm oil for a living, and rely on the commodity to escape poverty.

The EU rule places burden on smallholders and threatens their livelihoods, the groups said.