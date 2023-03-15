Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China, President Xiomara Castro has said, without specifying if the Central American country would also sever longstanding ties with Taiwan.

Castro wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that she had instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina "to undertake the opening of official relations with the People's Republic of China."

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry urged Honduras to carefully consider its decisionto build ties with China and not "fall into China's trap".

China's only purpose in building ties with Honduras is to squeeze Taiwan's international space and China has no intention of fostering the well being of the Honduran people, the ministry said in a statement.

Honduras' decision comes weeks after her government announced it was negotiating with China to build a hydroelectric dam, called Patuca II.

When announcing the plan in February, Reina said the dam, financed by China, would help Honduras boost its energy supplies.

At the time, Reina also denied speculation that Tegucigalpa was going to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing, which views the island as a breakaway province to be merged one day, by force if necessary.

China has already financed the construction of another dam, called Patuca III, thanks to a $300 million loan from Beijing. Patuca III was inaugurated in 2021 by then-president Juan Orlando Hernandez.

