Tent cities and containers have been set up at more than 500 different locations for earthquake victims after the February 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye, the country's vice president said.

Speaking at a news conference at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency [AFAD], Fuat Oktay said tent cities were established in 354 regions with 437,613 tents, and 21,714 containers were installed at 240 different locations. He said each container and tent was labelled and numbered as a dwelling.

He said $1.5 billion was sent by AFAD to provinces affected by the earthquakes and $ 1.1 billion by public institutions and organisations.

"In the disaster area and outside the disaster area, in tents, containers, dormitories, hotels, public guesthouses, school facilities and other facilities, a total of 2.19 million citizens are provided with accommodation services," he said.

Oktay said more than 1.37 million survivors were given $527 per household as support payment.

"In addition, 261,757 families received $790 in relocation aid. Payment procedures are still in place," he said.

